EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The recall petition to remove District 3 City Representative Cassandra Hernandez from her position has failed, according to a press release from Hernandez.

The press release states the following:

“The recent recall petition against me has failed. I am deeply thankful for the unwavering support from my constituents in District 3 throughout this process. Your faith in my service is humbling and reinforces my dedication to our community.”

As KTSM has previously reported, District 3 resident Irene Armendariz-Jackson led the effort of Hernandez’ removal, saying she was costing the community money with her misuse of taxpayer funds.

The notice filed against Hernandez failed to meet the 20 percent of qualified voters from District 3.