City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez to file in special election to replace her

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez is holding true to her promise to not give up without a fight.

Hernandez plans to file for a spot on the ballot in the November special election, which was called to replace her after her mayoral campaign was accidentally released on Facebook.

The City Attorney’s Office said the Facebook post served as a resignation, according to Texas election law.

The council decided to have a special election to replace her last week and Hernandez, who was not allowed to vote on the measure, vowed to continue to fight the decision and ruling that she effectively resigned. She has also claimed that the mayoral campaign was put on Facebook without her permission.

Hernandez plans to file Tuesday afternoon at the City Clerk’s office.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.