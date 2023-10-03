EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Rep. Alexsandra Annello announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3 that she will be running for State Representative District 77.

The district includes portions of El Paso’s Westside, Downtown, Central, Northeast and the Lower Valley.

Former County Commissioner Vince Perez announced his bid for the same seat last month.

Annello issued the following statement:

“Serving the El Paso community over the last six years has been the most humbling and meaningful experience of my life. I have seen our community come together through tragedies, a pandemic, and a global crisis. Having witnessed our communities’ compassion, dedication to each other, and steadfastness, I have applied these values as I worked through various community issues and numerous city-wide budgets.

“I am optimistic as I think about the future of our community and region, and thankful to all the individuals who have reached out to me recently to encourage me to run for State Representative. As a result, I am officially announcing my run to the Texas House of Representatives in the Democratic Party Primary election.

“Transparency is an important value for elected officials, so I want to share with the public why I am running for the State Legislature. While on City Council, I have diligently worked to address local needs including improving streets, parks, mental health initiatives, economic development collaboration, community infrastructure projects, and public safety strategies, and know that there still much work to be done.

“My last term as a full-time City Representative is coming close to an end. I want to use the knowledge and skills from service on various boards, commissions, and organizations to continue working for El Paso. For example, I currently serve as Mayor Pro Tempore for City Council and I represent the City on the Rio Grande Council of Governments and Emergence Health Network. I am a member of the City’s Financial Oversight and Audit Committee and served on the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, and the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, and serve on the board of Local Progress. This work and background have provided insight for my future work.

“As I seek this new office, I make clear that my staff and office will continue to be present for all of our constituents, as well as the needs of the city.

“My work at City Hall required the collaboration of numerous businesses, individuals, and organizations who share the desire to improve quality of life, expand jobs, and keep El Paso safe. I believe that with my experience as a City Representative, I have the skills necessary to fight for El Paso in the State Legislature and bring home the necessary funds to improve our community.

“Lastly, I want to thank Representative Lina Ortega for her service to our community, not only as a legislator, but as a transformative leader who has opened so many doors for others.”