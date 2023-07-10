EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District 2 City Rep. Alexsandra Annello has been strongly condemning the alleged misuse of the city’s taxpayer-funded gas cards by other representatives, but she is now facing allegations of doing the same.

Local political action committee Women’s Voices for Political Reform filed an ethics complaint against Annello alleging “her abuse of city fuel cards and the apparent allowance of others to use her card during City Council meeting,” the organization stated in an email sent to KTSM.

The PAC included a list of Annello’s fuel card transactions that state she filled up with gas twice in the same day on two separate occasions, once in 2020 and once in 2021.

It also lists 14 transactions that occurred while the City Council was in session, also in 2020 and 2021.

The organization called Annello “hypocritical” for being critical of Rep. Cassandra Hernandez and claims that her husband also used her fuel card.

They claim Annello’s husband also used her card.

In an interview with KTSM, Annello explained her husband does not drive due to a car accident that left him with severe psychological trauma.

She said that he is undergoing therapy to beat his fear of driving and that he would occasionally fill up her car with the gas card, but only for her use.

“At no point would I have ever allowed my husband to fill up his own car to take that to work if that was an option,” Annello said.

“I think that we’ve seen Representative Hernandez and her spouse filling up the same day or one day after the other. Their vehicles that they use for work and there’s a large usage of gas,” Annello said.

To the allegations of filling up during City Council meetings, she said it was during the time they had virtual meetings due to the pandemic.

“I think really, the most of the complaint is between ’20 and ’21, while we were all virtual and there were times that I would step away from my computer and just say, ‘I need to get out of the house and go down the street to the gas station,'” she said.

Annello claimed her gas usage was consistent and not excessive. Even during the days she filled up twice, she said it wasn’t for a full tank.

KTSM reached out to Deborah Paz, the treasurer of Women’s Voices for Political Reform that filed the complaint.

We will update the story as soon as we receive an answer.