Two of 28 dogs confiscated from a home in 2020 by Lubbock Animal Services in the southeast part of the city (Nexstar/Staff)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Animal Services and the El Paso Police Department Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit (ACIU) is joining forces to remind the local community on current animal breeding and selling laws.

The following laws listed below are aimed to protect the welfare of animals in the local community due to how illegal breeding and selling can contribute to pet overpopulation, animal cruelty and neglect, according to the city.

Title 7, Section 7.14.020 establishes restrictions of animal selling or transferring of ownership.

Title 7, Section 7.14.030 prohibits the sale of puppies or kittens under eight weeks of age.

Title 7, Section 7.14.040 prohibits the sale of any animal via roadside, flea market, festival, parking lot or public right-of-way.

Title 7, Section 7.14.050 requires a permit for any person that intentionally or unintentionally breeds their female dog or cat within 14 days of the litter being born.

Title 7, Section 7.14.080 requires a permit for any person that intends to breed any qualified animal, such as registered purebred animals, or animals intended for certified service animals, search and rescue, or official use by law enforcement/government agencies.

“By purchasing a pet instead of adopting, you’re supporting the illegal practices of these ‘backyard breeders’ that are only looking to make a quick buck and taking a potential home away from a shelter or rescue pet,” said Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull. “When you

choose to make adoption your only option, you save a life and help curb the overpopulation of pets in our community.”

For more information on breeding and selling laws in the City of El Paso, tips on how to avoid supporting illegal breeding and selling, and local pet adoption agencies and rescues, visit www.AdoptEP.org.