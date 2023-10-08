EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Libraries is inviting the community to the annual “Teentober Fest” happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at the Judge Marquez Branch Library located at 610 N. Yarbrough Dr.

The free festival, which will be celebrating three years in the community, highlights the importance of services and programs available for teenagers.

“Public Libraries strive to provide educational opportunities for everyone, especially teenagers in our community,” said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “Teentober Fest provides our teenage population an opportunity to learn about all of the free services and organizations available to them.”

The event will feature free comic books, live music, video gaming, lucha libre exhibitions, chess tournaments, a cosplay contest, food booths, a Dungeons and Dragons meetup and much more.

Teenagers will also be able to pick up information about services for themselves and their families from more 50 community organizations that will host information and activity booths. The information available will cover a wide range of subjects of interest to teens.

For more information on Teentober Fest and the El Paso Public Libraries, visit here or call (915) 212-3217.