EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city Department of Public Health is advising residents to look out for possible scams from a water filtration company posing as employees of the department.

The water filtration scams involve victims being visited by individuals posing as DPH employees claiming to be conducting a water study in their neighborhood. When the homeowner is not home, or if they do not open the door, flyers are left with phone numbers asking homeowners to contact them as soon as possible.

A member of DPH will always identify themselves with a City of El Paso-issued identification badge and will never ask you for personal information such as Social Security numbers or bank information. The DPH won’t sell you anything or inspect the water from your home, says a representative from the department of public health.

The DPH is advising the community to do the following:

Be vigilant and protect yourself from potential fraud.

Be cautious of unsolicited requests for your personal, medical and financial information. Do not give your personal or financial information to anyone claiming to be a DPH employee.

Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors claiming to be DPH employees. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.

Be aware of scammers pretending to be DPH employees. Legitimate DPH employees will never ask you for your financial information, Social Security number, attempt to sell you anything or collect payment information.

To report a suspected scam, call (915) 832-4400. For more information, visit EPHealth.com.