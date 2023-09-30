EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso gave a sneak preview of the shelter facility it is preparing to use for migrants at the former Morehead Middle School site on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The City purchased Morehead, 5625 Confetti Dr., from El Paso Independent School District with plans to use half the property as a shelter for migrants and the other half as an animal shelter.

Photos by Enrique Duenas/Office of Emergency Management

The City is now calling the facility the Community Readiness Center.

The City had previously used the Morehead site under a lease agreement with EPISD to house migrants on a temporary basis.

Mayor Oscar Leeser previously told KTSM that the emergency shelter can also be used for the community for flooding or other emergencies. There are also plans to build a public dog park on the property.

El Paso has been seeing an influx of migrants and the Morehead property is part of the City’s plans to deal with the increase El Paso has been seeing in recent weeks.