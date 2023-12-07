EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of Art is inviting the community to the return of the Border Biennial/Bienal Fronteriza exhibit on Friday, Dec. 15, followed by a complementary exhibition at the Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juarez on Friday, Jan 19.

The City of El Paso says the 2024 Border Biennial/Bienal Fronteriza 2024 will open along with two collection-based installations which are the following:

BEATEN WITH A HAMMER

Zoe Leonard: Photographs from the Collection

The opening reception will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the El Paso Museum of Art located on 1 Arts Festival Plaza.

For the 2024 iteration of the Biennial, artists 200 miles north and south of the U.S.-Mexico border were invited to apply. In total, 50 artists were selected from 270 applications, the city said in a press release.

The selected artists represent three states in Mexico (Baja California, Chihuahua and Tamaulipas) and seven in the U.S. (Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, and Texas).

“This remarkable survey features over 100 works of art from a variety of fronterizo and border-adjacent communities,” said El Paso Museum of Art Director Edward Hayes. “After a period challenged by COVID, closed borders, and heightened travel restrictions, the Border Biennial returns as a gathering of art and ideas that speak to the realities, resilience, and beauty of the borderlands.”

The selected artworks speak to a variety of themes tied to the region such as “family, everyday life, home, gender issues, Queer identities, physical and imagined borders, migration patterns of people and wildlife, desert flora and fauna, environmental justice, cuisine, food issues, and labor,” the city said.

The 2024 Biennial jurors include EPMA Assistant Curator Claudia S. Preza, and advisors Edgar Picazo Merino, founding Director of the Azul Arena Gallery in Ciudad Juarez, and Jazmin Ontiveros Harvey, Queer Latinx artist, director, and cinematographer.

For more information about the EPMA, including the list of the selected artists, visit www.epma.art.