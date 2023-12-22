EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso announced that it preparing what it is calling the Community Readiness Center, formerly Morehead Middle School, to possibly house migrants during the holiday season.

“The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management (OEM) are preparing the Community Readiness Center to assist local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian organizations during holiday period,” a news release stated.

The center, located at 5265 Confetti Drive in West El Paso, has a flexible capacity and varies depending on the needs of the community. The City has not had any street releases to date and has been utilizing hotels over the last few weeks to support area NGOs, according to the news release.

“While the migrant crisis continues to unfold, let us remember that our humanity is tested in how we care for the vulnerable,” said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. “During this holiday season, and throughout the year, it is important to show empathy, understanding, and support for each other. In the spirit of compassion and unity, let our festivities be a beacon of hope, inspiring us to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable, fostering a world where every heart finds warmth and every soul feels embraced.”

“The City and OEM continue to work closely with the local NGOs and humanitarian agencies to identify additional shelters for all individuals in crisis and coordinate essential support such as food, clothing, and transportation,” the City said in its news release.

Additionally, the roving teams will continue traveling to areas where migrants are congregating to provide transportation services and/or identify temporary shelter services, City officials said.

On Dec. 5, the City Council voted unanimously to approve an emergency ordinance that extends the disaster declaration issued by Leeser on Dec. 17, 2022.

The ordinance will remain in effect until Jan. 5, 2024. The City Council will need to vote to extend the emergency ordinance again in early January 2024.

The local disaster declaration allows the community to:

formally implement provisions of emergency plans

provide added liability protection to government agencies and special or volunteer emergency workers

formally request general assistance from the state and federal governments

activate local emergency management plans

if necessary, implement economic stabilization measures such as price, wage, and rent controls

For information about the City of El Paso’s response to the humanitarian crisis including the City’s Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Migrant-Crisis.