City partners with Walmart to provide additional COVID-19 testing locations across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city has partnered with Walmart to provide more COVID-19 testing locations across the El Paso area.

COVID-19 drive-thru sites will open tomorrow Friday, May 8 at three Walmart parking lots located in East, Northeast, and West El Paso.

The locations are:

4530 Woodrow Bean, El Paso, TX 79924

1850 N Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936

7555 N Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79912

According to a release, the sites will be supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.

“We are grateful to private entities for their commitment to our community,” said Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino. “Establishing public-private partnerships such as this one with Walmart, benefits our community by bring in necessary services and helps us increase our reach across the city.”

Those interested in being tested are asked to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to determine if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in El Paso during this unprecedented time,” said Laurie Smalling Letts, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Texas. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

According to a release by the City of El Paso, the following are details regarding the COVID-19 testing sites: