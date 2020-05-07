City partners with Walmart to provide additional COVID-19 testing locations across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city has partnered with Walmart to provide more COVID-19 testing locations across the El Paso area.
COVID-19 drive-thru sites will open tomorrow Friday, May 8 at three Walmart parking lots located in East, Northeast, and West El Paso.
The locations are:
- 4530 Woodrow Bean, El Paso, TX 79924
- 1850 N Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936
- 7555 N Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79912
According to a release, the sites will be supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.
“We are grateful to private entities for their commitment to our community,” said Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino. “Establishing public-private partnerships such as this one with Walmart, benefits our community by bring in necessary services and helps us increase our reach across the city.”
Those interested in being tested are asked to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to determine if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in El Paso during this unprecedented time,” said Laurie Smalling Letts, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Texas. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
According to a release by the City of El Paso, the following are details regarding the COVID-19 testing sites:
- Beginning Friday, May 7, 2020 the site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly
- 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.
- For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
- Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
- eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
- The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals
- Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.