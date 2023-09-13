EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso along with Solar United Neighbors have announced the launch of the second series for the El Paso Solar co-op partnership aimed at helping El Pasoans go solar and install battery storage systems.

This year’s co-op expects to attract more members as interest in solar grows and new federal incentives bring costs down, the city said in a press release on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The city says the free solar co-op will allow local homeowners and business owners to learn about solar energy and leverage their combined buying power to save money. Co-ops solicit competitive bids from installers, so the co-op can obtain a competitive price and top quality.

The city says the partnership with SUN provides an opportunity for El Paso residents to join a solar co-op and learn about solar technology, costs, financing options and considerations.

“Helping El Pasoans access rooftop solar will benefit our economy, build local resiliency, and ensure El Paso is investing in the grid of the future,” said Nicole Ferrini, Climate and Sustainability Officer. “This co-op also helps further the City’s Strategic Plan that includes the City’s Regional Renewable Energy Advisory Council mission to include increasing access to affordable renewable energy and reinforce grid reliability while driving renewable industry development.”