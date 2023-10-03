EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA) will be hosting a free workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to explain fair housing laws and protection to El Paso residents.

The city says the workshop will be from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. at the Amistad building located on 3210 Dyer St. in the conference room.

The event will be free and open to the public. The workshop will be conducted in English with Spanish translation services available.

The city says fair housing is a federally mandated right that prohibits discrimination in housing choices.

“It is illegal to discriminate in the sale or rental of housing, including against individuals seeking a mortgage or housing assistance, or in other housing-related activities.” the city said in a press release.

The city says it coordinates ‘Fair Housing Task Force’ functions and provides information to El Paso residents to ensure they know their rights are protected from housing discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, and familial status.

For more information, click here: Housing | Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA) | Free Legal Services.