EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to attend the Easter Egg-Stravaganza Carnivals located at several recreation centers on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

The free carnivals will feature fun activities, food vendors, games, and arts/crafts for kids of all ages. Egg hunts will go by age groups and will begin at the center every hour from 10 a.m. to noon.

The schedule will be as followed:

Friday, April 7:

12 PM – 3 PM at Mountain View Park, 8501 Diana Dr.

4 PM – 7 PM at Seville Recreation Center, 6700 Sambrano

Saturday, April 8- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Armijo Recreation Center, 700 E. 7th Ave.

The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. in partnership with District 5 City Rep. Isabel Salcido.

Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood Dr.

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr. in partnership with District 6 City Rep. Art Fierro.

Nations Tobin Sports Center, 8831 Railroad Dr.

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 701 Lomita Dr.

Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

Saturday, April 8- City Pool Events

Eastside Natatorium at The Beast Urban Park

-11:30 AM – 12 PM Egg Hunt Inside the Pool

-12 PM – 2 PM Free Family Recreational Swimming

-11 AM – 12 PM Egg Hunt Inside the Pool

-12 PM – 2 PM Free Family Recreational Swimming

For more information on the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.