City of Tijuana ‘finally’ goes on coronavirus lockdown

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

A man wearing a protective mask shows his document to Customs and Border Protection agents (out of frame) at San Ysidro port of entry on the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 19, 2020. – President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday stronger measures at the border due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, including a turnback to all asylum seekers. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A private first aid responder rides along with a caravan organized by private ambulance operators to raise awareness on the dangers of the new coronavirus COVID-19, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on March 24, 2020. – The Mexican Government announced it was now implementing mitigation measures against the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — With its northern neighbor, California, already on lockdown, the City of Tijuana had remained status quo and had refused to officially lock down the city to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Until today.

The city just announced that bars, movie theaters, churches, gyms and other gathering places throughout Tijuana be closed.

City officials had been hesitant due to the fact only two coronavirus cases had been reported in previous weeks. Both cases were called “imported” because the two people who tested positive had traveled to the United States recently.

But with more and more people testing positive for Covid-19, the city finally put out the order.

The list also includes funeral homes, casinos and museums.

People are saying it “was about time” the city enacted such measures in accordance with the World Health Organization.

Tijuana’s population is close to 2 million people and sits directly south of the border from San Diego.

