SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — After word of a possible new amphitheater coming to Sunland Park began circulating online, the City Manager is now calling it “premature”.

El Paso Historian Max Grossman posted on social media that private investors are planning to build a multipurpose performance center in Sunland Park New Mexico.

“I have learned that Visneti Group LLC, a group of private investors, is planning to build a “Multipurpose Performance Center” in Sunland Park, New Mexico that will potentially seat up to 5,500 spectators in an indoor arena, with a second stage facing an outdoor amphitheater that will accommodate at least 8,000 spectators,” said Max Grossman an El Paso historian in a Facebook post.

The City manager for the City of Sunland says there is a draft for an amphitheater.

“I recently received a draft feasibility report, which is under finalization. I will be reviewing, however, the “draft” is nowhere near complete at this time. The request below is way ahead of topic,” said Mario Juarez-Infante, the City Manager for Sunland Park in an email to KTSM 9 News.

Juarez-Infante went on to say that the report has not been reviewed or presented to council yet.

“Currently, any detailed discussion is pre-mature,” said Juarez Infante.

As for the various lots of lands that is being discussed, it is located directly across from the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. It has recently been graded but previously was a horse farm and prior to that a car racetrack back in the 1960’s.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.