EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Socorro announced its Community Kick-Off Meeting for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan which will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers located at 860 N. Rio Vista Rd. in Socorro.

The meeting will be open to the public and will provide an opportunity for community members to learn about the comprehensive plan and provide input, according to a press release from the City of Socorro.

The city says the comprehensive plan will guide the city’s growth and development for the next 20 years and encourages all residents and business owners to attend.

“A city’s comprehensive plan is important because it serves as a blueprint for how the city will develop and grow over time. It outlines the city’s goals, policies, and priorities related to land use, transportation, housing, economic development, and other key areas. By having a comprehensive plan in place, a city can ensure that development is consistent with its vision and values, and that it is able to meet the needs of its residents both now and in the future. The plan can also help guide decision-making and resource allocation and can provide a framework for collaboration between different stakeholders and groups within the city.”

-The City of Socorro