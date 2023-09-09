EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Socorro will be hosting the 3rd Annual Bi-National Conference from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the historic Moonlight Adobe Hall located at 10180 Socorro Drive.

Courtesy of the City of Socorro

The city says this year’s conference promises to be “bigger and better than ever before,” with attractions for attendees such as food, music, art and more.

Visitors will be able to sample local cuisine from top restaurants in the area and enjoy live music performances from talented musicians in the region, according to the city.

Additionally, there will be a showcase of perspectives, ideas and work in the areas of art, culture, film, dance, music and Latino heritage.

“The Bi National Conference is a great opportunity for people from different backgrounds to come together and celebrate the rich diversity of the City of Socorro. Live interviews with attendees and participants will be conducted throughout the day to capture the essence of the event and highlight the importance of cultural exchange and understanding,” according to the city.

For more information on the event, visit the City of Socorro’s website or contact the event organizers directly at (915) 491-4306.