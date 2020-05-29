City of Scocorro prepares to reopen City offices

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Socorro announced Friday updated procedures to reopen City Offices to the public.

According to a release, the changes come after lobby and office closures were implemented for the safety and security of the public’s health.

The City will continue to perform weekly sanitation and disinfection services. The new operating procedures are as follows:

  • A maximum of two (2) people will be allowed in any City Lobby/Office- and only one (1) person per party. Once the lobby is full, we will ask patrons to wait outside and maintain six (6) feet social distancing between parties; the public is encouraged to call (915) 858-2915 for immediate assistance or also to make an appointment.
  • Mask coverings are required to receive services at City Buildings/Offices. For anyone who cannot wear a face-covering, they may continue to receive services by phone at (915) 858-2915 or through email using the City Department web pages at www.ci.socorro.tx.us.

