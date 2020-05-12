City of Las Cruces to distribute free food boxes for seniors

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All City of Las Cruces senior centers will be distributing free food boxes provided through the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

Distributions will take place May 13 through Friday May 15 from 2 -5 p.m. as a drive-thru service.

Food boxes will be available for anyone in the community who is 60 and older, or any disabled person 18 years of age or older.

People picking up a free food box will be asked to complete a shirt form on site, a release said.

Pick up locations:

  • Munson Senior Center, 975 S. Mesquite St. 
  • Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr.  
  • Benavidez Senior Center, 1045 McClure Rd.  
  • Eastside Senior Center, 310 N. Tornillo St. 
  • Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave. 

