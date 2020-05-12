City of Las Cruces to distribute free food boxes for seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All City of Las Cruces senior centers will be distributing free food boxes provided through the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department.
Distributions will take place May 13 through Friday May 15 from 2 -5 p.m. as a drive-thru service.
Food boxes will be available for anyone in the community who is 60 and older, or any disabled person 18 years of age or older.
People picking up a free food box will be asked to complete a shirt form on site, a release said.
Pick up locations:
- Munson Senior Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.
- Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr.
- Benavidez Senior Center, 1045 McClure Rd.
- Eastside Senior Center, 310 N. Tornillo St.
- Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave.