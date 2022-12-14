EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and student volunteers from local school districts will be partnering to work on “Love Your Block” projects targeting the Chamizal and Chihuahuita neighborhoods.

It’s happening Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Chamizal “Floreciendo” House Mural and Neighborhood Clean Up located at 3200 E. San Antonio and Chihuahuita Home Repainting at 502 Canal Rd.

Love Your Block is a two-year grant program, supported by John Hopkins University’s Cities of Services designed to address blight and/or neighborhood concerns, improve residents’ quality of life, promote a high level of community engagement and instill community ownership of public spaces in three targeted communities.

For more information, call the City of El Paso Neighborhood Services at (915) 212-1680 or visit the city’s website.