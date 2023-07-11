EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department is hiring for entry-level and other positions.

The city says anyone interested is invited to attend the job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14 located at 7968 San Paulo Drive.

The city adds job seekers should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

A team of HR professionals will be on hand to assist applicants with filling out applications and anyone who is interested can save time on the job application process by applying online before heading to the job fair.

To apply online, click here: Solid Waste Service Worker | Apply tab | Career Pages (governmentjobs.com).

The city says they’re an equal opportunity employer and is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to qualifying new hires, $500 at the beginning of their employment and $500 after passing the city’s six-month probation period. Some jobs will even offer a temporary incentive of $2 more per hour, according to the city.

The city says they also offer benefits including healthcare benefits, pension options, free wellness clinic screenings, tuition assistance programs, and wellness incentive programs.