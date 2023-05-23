EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Complete Streets policy has been ranked in the top three best policies in the nation, according to a new report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.

The city says this is the second recognition the Borderland has received regarding its Complete Streets policy. The policy was drafted in close collaboration with the El Paso Complete Streets Coalition and was adopted in 2022 to improve the safety, health, and quality of life for those who use the El Paso streets.

“The policy provides the framework to promote pedestrian safety while creating walkable connections between public parks, facilities and other amenities that encourage people to get out of their vehicles and get active.” said Transportation Planning Administrator for the City’s Capital Improvement Department, Joaquin Rodriguez.

The city adds that in 2022, CityHealth awarded a gold medal to El Paso for the Complete Streets policy, adding that the Sun City is one of only four cities in the nation, and the only one in Texas to be awarded the gold medal.

Evaluations were conducted using the “Complete Streets Policy Framework,” which is a national model of best practices which help create a Complete Streets policy that can be used at any level of governance and by any type of community.