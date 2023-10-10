EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department will be offering year-round lap and recreational swimming for the community, the city said in a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The city has provided a fall schedule of Aquatic Centers that are available for swimming:

Armijo Aquatic Center located on 911 S. Ochoa St. Monday through Thursday: 5 to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Delta Aquatic Center located on 4451 Delta Dr. Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Eastside Natatorium at The Beast located on 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Hawkins Aquatic Center located on 1500 Hawkins Blvd. Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Marty Robbins Aquatic Center located on 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr. Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Memorial Aquatic Center located on 3251 Copper Ave. Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 to 7 a.m.; 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Veterans Aquatic Center located on 5301 Salem Dr. Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Westside Natatorium located on 650 Wallenberg Dr. Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



William W. Cowan Aquatic Center located on 8100 Independence Dr. Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., 8 a.m.to 12 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Admission is $3 for adults 18 to 50 years old and $2 for children 17 years and younger or seniors 60 years and older. Memberships are sold in person at facilities.

For lane reservations, click here: Xplor Recreation | Parks and Recreation Management Software.

For more information on the Parks and Recreation Department, click here: https://www.elpasotexas.gov/Parks