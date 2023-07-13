EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is working to address the maintenance issues with the air conditioning at the Westside Natatorium ahead of the Border Swimming Summer Swim Team Meet happening this weekend.

Staff reported that two air conditioning units stopped functioning unexpectedly, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

Given the extreme temperatures across the city, the temperature inside the natatorium will be impacted.

While the city addresses the situation to get those units fixed, the city has met with the Border Swim, a nonprofit organization, to discuss the options to continue this weekend’s meeting with some modifications that keep the building comfortable and cool for competitors and spectators.

“We are committed to the health and safety of the community and know that we are all navigating together though record high temperatures over an extended period of time,” said Interim City Manager Cary Westin.

The following modifications will be followed:

The facility will open at 6:30 a.m. to begin the meet which will end by 1:00 p.m. This will allow the facility to remain cool during the competition before the temperature increases outdoors.

The city will reduce the planned occupancy of the facility to help manage the temperature outside of the pool.

The city will provide a cooling center at the Galatzan Recreation Center, next to the natatorium, as an optional place for parents to wait.

Implementing the modifications outline above will help address temperature concerns.

In addition, the facility’s ambient temperature outside the pool is 2-3 degrees higher than the water temperature that is set at 79 degrees.

Considering the air conditioning system is not at full capacity, adding spectators increases the temperature inside the facility to more than 80 degrees, which can be uncomfortable for some people.

The city is doing everything possible to address and fix the situation at the natatorium.