EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing department has been awarded the 2023 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award (AEP) from the National Procurement Institute (NPI).

The city says the AEP award is earned by agencies that “demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence.”

The City of El Paso is one of 67 cities in the United States and Canada to receive the AEP award, according to the city.

The city says the award is earned by public and nonprofit organizations that “obtain a high application score based on innovation, professionalism, e-procurement procedures, productivity, and leadership.”

For more information on the City of El Paso’s Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing Department, click here: City of El Paso (elpasotexas.gov).