EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the possibility of Title 42 ending next week, the city of El Paso continues to wait for upfront federal funds to pay for services provided to migrants.

“That is so that we can operationalize what we envision. There is opening up another processing center. It wouldn’t just be processing. It would also be the housing of migrants and as you have seen in the past, we have utilized the hotel system,” said City Deputy Manager Mario D’Agostino.

This week thousands of migrants have lined up at the border to cross into El Paso.

“What were seeing with the numbers we’re seeing today is a true emergency for the community,” D’Agostino said.

However, a state of emergency has not been declared, which could lead to El Paso receiving resources from the State of Texas.

“It’s not needed for federal resources,” U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, about El Paso not declaring an emergency.

The mayor and county judge would need to declare an emergency if that designation is to happen.

“There’s no guarantee when you do a state of emergency what and who will be sent to help us,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said.

The daily average for migrant encounters, according to Border Patrol, is now close to 2,500 a day.

Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said on Tuesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection told him that they will start processing migrants at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in Downtown El Paso.

However, CBP has only confirmed that they have deployed additional Border Patrol agents from the Big Bend sector and CBP officers from the El Paso Field Office for additional support.

“They will be doing processing at the PDN bridge is what we’re told and they will be actually released at the bridge and able to pass into the community,” D’Agostino said.