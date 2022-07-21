EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Information Technology Services Department will be launching a comprehensive redesign of the City’s entire website.

The new website will officially launch on Friday, July 22, but the community can check out the new website today by clicking on the yellow banner at the top of the website at www.ElPasoTexas.gov.

Led by the Department’s User Experience (UX) Division, the project aimed to overhaul and recreate the site utilizing a user-centric approach. For all City customers, the redesigns means:

Decluttering of outdated or unused pages, files, and links

New menus and improved navigation

Clean, consistent, and modern interface design

New visual elements (video, photography, icons, fonts, and more)

Full content analysis for improved readability, accessibility, and functionality

Analytics across all pages for smarter decision-making and organization

Improved ADA Accessibility and much more

A team of seven technology experts and four software development student interns, took on the challenge of creating a new sitemap, curating content, creating mock-ups, and incorporating and reviewing analytics.

The city website consists of over 5,000 files, forms, images, and videos, with more than 1,000 external links. It holds more than 20 internal departments across almost 800 individual web pages and links to dozens of additional sites.

“The goal is to make our technology useful, accessible, discoverable, and valuable for all,” said User Experience (UX) Researcher Dr. Ivan Gris, who led the 11-member team. “We set our sight on making this the best city website, working alongside hundreds of our residents, visitors, and workforce to make it happen. While the work the team did for the initial launch is impressive, this is a living project that we will continue to monitor and improve.”

Across all sites, there is improved navigation, cleaner and more descriptive messaging, and a carefully thoughtful interface that allows visitors to discover information easily.

