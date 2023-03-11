EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso unveiled some improvements to one of its Eastside parks.

The Parks and Recreation Department held a grand opening ceremony for a new skate facility at Dick Shinaut Park, 11701 Rufus Brijalba Dr.

The $551,000 project included the installation of a new concrete skate plaza with ramps, grinding rails, ledges and concrete steps. The park also got a walking path along the perimeter of the new skate facility and other amenities.

The park improvements are part of the City of El Paso’s Quality of Life program that seeks to create recreational, cultural and educational amenities for residents and visitors to enjoy.