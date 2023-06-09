EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is upgrading the parking meters and is also launching a new parking website to help residents find parking in Downtown and Uptown El Paso.

The city says digital information displayed on parking meters will be upgraded to feature both English and Spanish. The meters only displayed English previously.

The Department of International Bridges will work on upgrading the meters in phases and anticipates the project to be completed in approximately two months.

The city says the new website is now available and showcases a map of highlighting the locations of all publicly and privately-owned garages as well as lots offering public parking. The website will also have information on parking rates, hours of operation and number of spaces available.

The new and active website can be accessed by clicking here: Park 915 | El Paso, Texas Parking Information.

“The changes we are implementing will benefit residents, businesses and visitors by making parking as hassle-free as possible,” Paul Stresow, International Bridges Department Assistant Director. “We are working hard to improve the customer experience when they come to the heart of the city by placing all the parking information the public needs about parking meters, including downtown garages and surface lots in one easy to use website and making our meters

bilingual.”