EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health, National Alliance in Mental Illness of El Paso, Aliviane, and Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors are partnering to host a Cinco de Mayo “Mindful Fiesta” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5 located at Album Park.

The city says the event will be free and open to the public and will aim at creating a “stigma-free” environment that focuses on prioritizing mental health by providing community resources. The event will feature “live-music, donation-based Loteria, a comedy show and local resources,” according to the city.

The CDC says that one in 25 Americans lives with a severe mental illness and more than 50 percent of people will experience a mental illness or disorder at some point in their life.

“In understanding mental health, it is vital to recognize that you are not alone, and local resources are available. The City of El Paso Department of Public Health facilitates referrals to behavioral health organizations for individuals of all ages through collaborative efforts to increase behavioral health screenings, diagnosis, and treatment.” City of El Paso

For more information on the event, visit Upcoming — NAMI El Paso (namiep.org). The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is available to assist anyone with resources for mental health by calling (915)-212-6757.

If you or someone you know needs help or would like to speak with someone during a crisis, call the National Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.