EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso was awarded a $15 million grant on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to install over 74 EV charging stations throughout the city, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announced.

Escobar says the grant will directly invest $15 million with an additional $3.75 million from El Paso Electric to design and install over 74 EV charging stations at publicly accessible locations throughout the city, including two in Fort Bliss, four at the port of entries, several near retail businesses, multi-family housing complexes, and community centers.

Escobar says the city was awarded the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s FY23 Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“I’m happy to announce that the City of El Paso will be awarded $15M from the USDOT FHWA’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) grant to design and install a total of 74 EV charging ports” Congresswoman Escobar said. “As the only representative in our region to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m proud that even three years later, we’re continuing to see the direct and robust benefits on the ground in our community. Our city was one of only 15 sites in the country to be selected, proving, again, our commitment to sustainable economic development.”