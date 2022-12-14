EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Title 42 is set to possibly end in one week while thousands of migrants lineup to surrender themselves to agents in El Paso.

On Wednesday Dec. 14, the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management is expected to receive $6 million in upfront funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the migrant situation in the community. According to the city, it’s still waiting for a formal award letter and payment for the upfront funds.

On Tuesday, City Deputy Manager Mario D’Agostino told the media what the city planned to do with upfront funds from FEMA.

“So that we can operationalize what we envision. There is opening up another processing center, It wouldn’t just be processing. It would also be the housing of migrants and as you have seen in the past, we have utilized the hotel system,” said City Deputy Manager Mario D’Agostino.

Migrants make makeshift tents in Downtown El Paso

As for reimbursement, the city also says it received notice that FEMA would reimburse about $3.8 million of the $5.13 million reimbursement request. This reimbursement is from July to September.

Meanwhile the city is working to submit for reimbursement from FEMA for October to December which is estimated to be $4.11 million. However, as we reported FEMA did provide the city with $2 million upfront for those months bringing the total amount for reimbursement to $2.11 million.

An emergency declaration has not been declared but the city does say it is working with state partners in addition to communication with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.