EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso will be presented with the highest level of recognition on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m.

The City says it will be recognized with the’ Leading the Way Platinum’ award from the Aetna Workplace well-being award program.

“This recognition stems for the city’s commitment to creating a healthy environment for employees. This award is the culmination of city employees’ desire to live healthier, more active lives and make well-being a priority.”

-The City of El Paso