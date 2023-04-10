EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the upcoming National Infant Immunization Week, from April 24 through April 30, the City of El Paso will be providing free vaccines to eligible children 5 years and under. Appointments can be made by calling (915) 212-6555.

The vaccination sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at these locations:

Ysleta Health Center, 110 Candelaria Rd.

Henderson Health Center, 721 S. Mesa

El Paso Drive-IZ Clinic, 5115 El Paso Dr., Suite B, Room 1.

The Department of Public Health is offering free vaccines for children who meet one of the following Texas Vaccines for Children guidelines:

· Enrolled in Medicaid

· Uninsured

· Underinsured (Private insurance, but coverage does not include vaccines, or selected vaccines)

· American Indian or Alaskan Native

· Enrolled in CHIP (El Paso First only)

The following vaccines are available to eligible children 5 years and under:

· Diphtheria, Tetanus and Acellular Pertussis (DTaP)

· Haemophilus Influenza (Hib)

· Hepatitis A (HepA)

· Hepatitis B (HepB)

· Influenza (IIV)

· Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)

· Pneumococcal 1-Valent Conjugate (PCV13)

· Polio (IPV)

· Rotavirus (RV)

· Varicella (VAR)