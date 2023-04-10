EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the upcoming National Infant Immunization Week, from April 24 through April 30, the City of El Paso will be providing free vaccines to eligible children 5 years and under. Appointments can be made by calling (915) 212-6555.

The vaccination sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at these locations:

  • Ysleta Health Center, 110 Candelaria Rd.
  • Henderson Health Center, 721 S. Mesa
  • El Paso Drive-IZ Clinic, 5115 El Paso Dr., Suite B, Room 1.

The Department of Public Health is offering free vaccines for children who meet one of the following Texas Vaccines for Children guidelines:

·       Enrolled in Medicaid

·       Uninsured

·       Underinsured (Private insurance, but coverage does not include vaccines, or selected vaccines)

·       American Indian or Alaskan Native

·       Enrolled in CHIP (El Paso First only)

The following vaccines are available to eligible children 5 years and under:

·       Diphtheria, Tetanus and Acellular Pertussis (DTaP)

·       Haemophilus Influenza (Hib)

·       Hepatitis A (HepA)

·       Hepatitis B (HepB)

·       Influenza (IIV)

·       Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)

·       Pneumococcal 1-Valent Conjugate (PCV13)

·       Polio (IPV)

·       Rotavirus (RV)

·       Varicella (VAR)