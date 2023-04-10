EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the upcoming National Infant Immunization Week, from April 24 through April 30, the City of El Paso will be providing free vaccines to eligible children 5 years and under. Appointments can be made by calling (915) 212-6555.
The vaccination sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at these locations:
- Ysleta Health Center, 110 Candelaria Rd.
- Henderson Health Center, 721 S. Mesa
- El Paso Drive-IZ Clinic, 5115 El Paso Dr., Suite B, Room 1.
The Department of Public Health is offering free vaccines for children who meet one of the following Texas Vaccines for Children guidelines:
· Enrolled in Medicaid
· Uninsured
· Underinsured (Private insurance, but coverage does not include vaccines, or selected vaccines)
· American Indian or Alaskan Native
· Enrolled in CHIP (El Paso First only)
The following vaccines are available to eligible children 5 years and under:
· Diphtheria, Tetanus and Acellular Pertussis (DTaP)
· Haemophilus Influenza (Hib)
· Hepatitis A (HepA)
· Hepatitis B (HepB)
· Influenza (IIV)
· Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)
· Pneumococcal 1-Valent Conjugate (PCV13)
· Polio (IPV)
· Rotavirus (RV)
· Varicella (VAR)