EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso will pay the Ramirez family $600,000 to settle the family’s civil rights claim from the tasing death of their son, Danny, in June 2015, announced the law firm of Coyle & Benoit which represented the family.

The case was scheduled to go to trial next month.

According to the law firm, District Court Judge David Guaderrama had ruled that the family had enough evidence for a jury to find that the first officer on the scene, Officer Ruben Escajeda, had violated Ramirez’s civil rights when he tased him, causing his death.

Guaderrama had also ruled that the City of El Paso’s policies and practices “were the moving force in Officer Escajeda’s use of excessive force.”

“These policies and practices include: a use of force policy that was unconstitutional on its face — authorizing force when it was not legal; a failure to implement specialized mental health units; a failure to properly train officers on how to engage with persons suffering a mental health

crisis and a failure to discipline officers engaged in excessive force,” according to the law firm.

On June 23, 2015, Danny Ramirez was “experiencing a mental health crisis and was threatening to kill himself. His mother called 911 for help because her son was threatening to hang himself from a basketball net in the backyard of their home,” according to the law firm.

“Dispatch announced on the radio a suicide in progress and mentioned three times it was an attempted suicide by hanging by rope,” the law firm added.

According to the law firm, when Escajeda reached the family’s backyard, he “saw Danny standing on his tiptoes under the basketball net with his hands clenched around a rope, staring straight ahead as if he had second thoughts and was trying to keep himself alive,” according the the law firm.

Escajeda holstered his firearm, pulled out his taser and used that on Ramirez, according to the law firm.

“The muscles in Danny’s body contracted adding tension on the rope and he died,” the news release continued.

Ramirez’s father says he visits his son’s grave every day.

“On this Friday, it will be eight years since he was killed,” the father said, according to the news release sent out by the law firm. “My grief is the same. We called the police to help my son, instead the officer killed him. I still don’t understand why. I also don’t understand why the Department covered for this officer rather than hold him accountable.”

A police department review said that Escajeda had acted according to department policy when he tased Danny Ramirez. Escajeda was not disciplined for his conduct in the incident, the law firm added.

Escajeda also testified he thought dispatch said that Danny Ramirez had a weapon and that this justified his use of the taser, according to the law firm.

“However, no officer heard that Danny had a weapon and the recording itself shows the dispatcher mentioned a rope – not a weapon – at least three times,” the law firm stated in its release about the settlement.

KTSM has reached out to the City of El Paso for a comment on the settlement.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 988. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress. By calling or texting 988, you’ll connect to mental health professionals with the Lifeline network.

El Paso residents can also access the Emergence Health Network Crisis Hotline by calling (915) 779-1800. The hotline is manned by qualified mental health professionals at EHN available to the public 24/7 on all days of the year who are trained to assist in verbal de-escalation and link individuals who need help to local mental health resources in the community.