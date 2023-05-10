EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is the first in the United States to administer a networked remote identification system (Remote ID) to detect drones, according to a release sent by the city.

The Remote ID will have the capability to detect drones flying within 500 square miles of the El Paso International Airport. The system will also provide real-time information about drones operating within a specified airspace.

The city says the system will “provide enhanced public safety, support for commercial drone operations and privacy protection for drone pilots.”

The new system will serve as a model for other cities in the U.S. and the implementation of the system comes from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandate requiring broadcast Remote ID by September 16, 2023.

The following are the public benefits the new system will include:

Enhanced Public Safety Provide real-time information about drone flights to prevent unauthorized drone operations and reduce the risk of accidents in air space.

Support for Commercial Drone Operations Pave the way for the expansion of commercial drone operations, including package delivery, infrastructure inspection and emergency response services.

Privacy Protection Adhere to strict privacy guidelines to protect the personal information of drone operators.



To learn more visit, https://www.faa.gov/uas/getting_started/remote_id