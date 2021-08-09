City of El Paso to host several COVID-19 vaccine events this week

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is hosting several COVID-19 vaccine information and pop-up events this week in efforts of encouraging community members who are still on the fence to come by and talk to local health educators to clarify any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.



The COVID-19 vaccine information events will take place August 11th and 12th at 5:30 PM at Galatzan Recreation Center (650 Wallenberg Dr.) and The Beast Urban Park (13501 Jason Crandall Dr.).

There will also be several COVID-19 vaccine pop-up events this month with one of the city’s community partners, Ysleta ISD.

This coming weekend, the city will host the pop-ups on Saturday, Aug. 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Del Valle High School (950 Bordeaux Dr.) and at Parkland High School (5932 Quail Ave.). Students, parents and the public can stop by without an appointment to get the first or second dose of either Moderna or Pfizer.

Community members can also get the vaccines at the El Paso Convention Center (1 Civic Center Plaza) from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Free vaccines are offered at four of the city’s COVID-19 clinics from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday located at 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton), 9341 Alameda, 7380 Remcon, 9566 Railroad.



