EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is inviting the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new mural “SANA SANA” which will be located along Fonseca Dr. before the Loop 375 ramp.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 5, at 4 p.m. at the Clardy Fox Library, located on 5515 Robert Alva Ave.

The mural will showcase the traditional Mexican saying, “Sana sana colita de rana, si no sanas hoy sanaras mañana.”

The saying has been passed down through generations and reflects the culture of El Paso, according to the city.

The artist behind the mural, Adrian Lopez was born and raised in El Paso and dedicates his time painting murals across his neighborhood. Lopez hopes to convey a message of hope and strength, acknowledging the challenges that we face through the new mural.

“His contributions lie in creating public artworks, including large-scale sculptures and vibrant murals, enriching public spaces, and instilling community pride.” said the City of El Paso.