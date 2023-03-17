EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Human Resources and Parks and Recreation Departments will be hosting a hiring fair on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will take place at the Beast Urban Park Eastside Natatorium located at 113501 Jason Crandall, and the Westside Natatorium located at 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Parks and Recreation are hiring for different positions such as lifeguard, head lifeguard, pool manager, recreation leader and more. Certified candidates are asked to bring their certifications.

The City of El Paso is offering several benefits including competitive pay rates, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, free tuition reimbursement, and more.

“We have several positions open including full-time, part-time, and seasonal,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “We encourage anyone interested to visit us, ask questions, apply, and interview.”

In addition, applicants that would like to apply for the lifeguard, head lifeguard, or pool manager positions should take the following considerations:

Applicants who do not have a lifeguard certification should bring their swimsuit and be ready to perform a lifeguard pre-test.

The lifeguard pre-test will consist of swimming 300 yards continuously demonstrating breathing control and rhythmic breathing, tread water for 2 minutes using only leg strength and complete a timed event within 1 minute and 40 seconds.

For more information on the Parks and Recreation Department, click here.

