EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with District 3 Rep. Cassandra Hernandez will be hosting “Movies in the Park.”
The community is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the events.
The free events will feature free popcorn, water, a photo selfie opportunity and food trucks.
The schedule for the events is as follows:
- Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Eastwood (Album) Park located at 3110 Parkwood St.
Movie: Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Thursday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Valle Bajo Park located at 7380 Alameda Ave.
Movie: Puss in Boots the Last Wish
- Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m.
Vista del Valle Park located at 1300 Hawkins Blvd.
Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru