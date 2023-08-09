EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with District 3 Rep. Cassandra Hernandez will be hosting “Movies in the Park.”

The community is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the events.

The free events will feature free popcorn, water, a photo selfie opportunity and food trucks.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Eastwood (Album) Park located at 3110 Parkwood St.

Movie: Super Mario Bros. Movie

Thursday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Valle Bajo Park located at 7380 Alameda Ave.

Movie: Puss in Boots the Last Wish