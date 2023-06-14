EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to celebrate Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, June 17 at the Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 709 Lomita Dr.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature outdoor and education games/activities for children of all ages. The free family event will include activities such as tug-of-war, sack races, soccer games and more.

Families can also participate in a bike rodeo which will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will show children how to safely ride, repair, and maintain bicycles. The event will also include food trucks and live music.

The City of El Paso has a released a schedule of events for Kids to Parks Day.

9:00 a.m. – Jewels Production

9:30 a.m. – Rhythm in Steps

9:45 a.m. – Aztecs

10:00 a.m. – Fabulous Line Dancers

10:30 a.m. – Flag Dynasties

11:00 a.m. – Carmen Folklorico

11:30 a.m. – Live Music

The event will also include more than 25 booths from various local organizations including the El Paso Fire Department and El Paso Animal Services which will provide free microchips and free pet adoptions.

For more information on City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, click here: Parks & Recreation (elpasotexas.gov).