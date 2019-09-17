City of El Paso to consider applying for $1 million grant following mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is still recovering emotionally following the mass shooting of August 3, but also financially.

According to the City of El Paso, the total cost of resources used during and following the mass shooting was $1.9 million.

According to the El Paso Police, the department lost the most money for the use of resources approximately $1.58 million.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city council members will discuss a grant application for $1 million from the State of Texas to help recover the funds lost.

The council will have to authorize the submission to the Office of the Governor of the Stat of Texas Criminal Justice Division.

According to the City, that $1 million will only cover a portion of the $1.58 million in resources used by the El Paso Police Department.

“It covers all our staffing for anyone involved in the investigation or to the initial response to the incident,” said Patrick Maloney, the Assistant Chief for the El Paso Police Department. “This includes both sworn personal and civilian personal that worked it as well.”

Maloney says he expects the application to be approved by council. However, if not approved by council or the state, that money will have to be paid by the city.

“This $1 million is strictly for personal for salary regular and overtime,” said Maloney.

The El Paso Fire Department was also affected, down nearly $183,000 following the massacre.

The other $20,000 was shared by seven other departments like public health, streets, maintenance and others.

The grant application will be discussed at Tuesday’s Council meeting that will start at 9 a.m. at El Paso City Hall.