EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health will be celebrating breastfeeding awareness month in August with this year’s theme being “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents.”

The city says this year’s theme is celebrating breastfeeding awareness month by inviting families to attend upcoming Women, Infants and Children (WIC) breastfeeding educational fairs hosted at various WIC center locations.

The city says WIC breastfeeding fairs will have information, games, and activities focused on breastfeeding for mothers, children, and the entire family.

The city has provided a list of WIC fair events that are happening next month. Those are the following:

August 2 at 9:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. located at 1757 George Dieter Dr.

August 3 at 9:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. located at 3707 Pershing Dr.

August 10 at 9:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. located at 110 Candelaria St.

August 11 at 9:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. located at 5195 Mace St.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program offers services to support families who wish to nurse and/or provide breastmilk to their children, according to the city.

WIC program offers the following services:

Nutrition education classes

Monthly allowance of healthy food and baby formula

Breastfeeding support including teleconsulting from a lactation consultant, breastfeeding classes, one-on-one breastfeeding support, after hour breastfeeding warm line, and supplies such as breast pumps

24/7 breastfeeding support through the Texas Lactation Support Hotline

For more information on WIC services, click here: WIC Texas | Texas WIC or call 915-212-4942. For more information and tips, click here: Women, Infants, & Children (WIC) (elpasotexas.gov).

“This year’s theme aims to see impact of the workplace environment from the parents’ point of view. It also calls on a collective effort by community health workers, policymakers, employers, and communities to empower and support families, and to establish and sustain breastfeeding-friendly environments.” said the City of El Paso.