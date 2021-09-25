City of El Paso to administer Pfizer booster shots starting Monday

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots will start being administered by the City of El Paso starting on Monday, September 27.

The booster shot will be administered to adults who have had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be done by appointment only. The city of El Paso adds that the booster is only for people 18 years and older and that those who have had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not recommended by the CDC to get the Pfizer booster shot.

The City of El Paso says people 65 and older and people 50-64 with underlying health conditions should get the booster shot. While people 18-49 with underlying conditions may receive the booster shot while those 18-64 who are at an increased risk for exposure may also get the booster at least 6 months after their second Pfizer dose.

Shots will be administered at the following locations by appointment:

301 George Perry from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza from Noon to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

City of El Paso COVID-19 Clinics from 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The locations include 220 S. Stanton, 7380 Remcon, 9341 Alameda and 9566 Railroad.

To make an appointment go to EPCovidVaccine.com and click on the registration form or call (915) 212-6843.

