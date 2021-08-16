City of El Paso tax office to reopen for in-person services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Beginning Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the El Paso Consolidated Tax Office will be open to the public for in-person services.

The Tax Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Taxpayers may visit in-person or they can still conduct business with the office by mail, phone or online:

· Mail: City Tax Assessor Collector

PO Box 2992

El Paso, TX 79999-2992

· Phone: (915) 212-0106



· Online: https://www.elpasotexas.gov/tax-office

Taxpayers may pay with e-check or credit card (Master Card, Visa and Discover) over the phone or online ONLY. Do not mail cash.

For the safety of the Tax Office employees and the public, germ shields have been installed and PPE will be provided for the public and employees such as hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves if needed.

Use of face masks are strongly recommended.

For additional information, please contact the Tax Office at (915) 212-0106, citytaxoffice@elpasotexas.gov or by visiting the Tax Office website.



