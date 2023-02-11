EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has scheduled a public forum to get feedback from the community on the initial draft recommendations of the El Paso Downtown + Uptown Plan.

The planning area includes Downtown El Paso, Segundo Barrio, Sunset Heights, Central and Kern Place.

“The plan will guide future growth and development for Downtown, the heart of El Paso, and its adjacent neighborhoods. Public engagement is essential to defining areas of focus for the plan’s efforts,” stated a news release announcing the meeting.

Residents may participate in the meeting in person or virtually. The public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Center for Civic Empowerment, 304 Texas Ave., 17th floor.

You can also participate online.

The input received at the meeting will “help refine and finalize the plan’s recommended strategies to achieve this new vision for downtown El Paso and the community surrounding it,” according to the news release.

The final plan will be presented to City Council later this year for consideration and adoption.

