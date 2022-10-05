EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso says the County has not spoken to them regarding the county’s new migrant processing facility.

“The county has not talked to us.” Spokesperson for the City of El Paso

The County of El Paso is set to open up a migrant processing facility on Monday for migrants who have sponsors. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego saying U.S. Customs and Border Protection would bring the migrants who have sponsors to the facility.

Adding that this would help the city not to have to handle as many sponsored individuals as the city has a processing facility already for both sponsored and unsponsored.

“The county obviously this is our lane that we want to be known for to help the city with what they have to do.” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

KTSM 9 News asked Samaniego how the county facility will get the migrants who have sponsors and if they would be coming from the city’s facility.

“As soon as CBP recognizes that they have a sponsor they know how to channel them here, the moment that the city recognizes, and somebody says well ‘I have a sponsor I don’t need to…’ then they channel them over here and they’re able to get Ubers, they’re able to get different ways of getting to the center.” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

Here is the original story going over the initial conversation about the new migrant facility: County facility for migrants with sponsors set to open Monday | KTSM 9 News

However shortly after the story aired, the City of El Paso reached out to KTSM 9 News, saying that they have been told by CBP that they cannot separate the sponsored and unsponsored.

“In conversations with them (CBP) they have told us repeatedly that it could not be done that, that wasn’t one of their screening questions, it wasn’t part of their process, and they couldn’t separate sponsored and unsponsored.” Mario D’Agostino the Deputy City Manager.

D’Agostino explains that there has not been communication from the county.

“There has been no communications where the city was going to send sponsored over to a different processing center and that just adds more work to the load.” Mario D’Agostino the Deputy City Manager.

During the tour of the county facility on Wednesday prior to the city reaching out, KTSM 9 News did ask the County Judge if he has been in communication with the city.

“We know our strategy right, I’m in communication with the mayor on the daily if not twice, three times a day we get that email at five in the morning, and I look down really quickly to see ‘no street releases.’ “ County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

After speaking with the city, KTSM 9 News reached out to Samaniego, and he has not returned our phone calls as of yet.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.