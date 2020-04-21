El Paso reports 47 new COVID-19 cases; Officials release plans to reopen some businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for a total of 587 cases in El Paso.

No new deaths are being reported as of today.

There are currently 37 people hospitalized, 13 in ICU.

41 tests came from the private labs, and 6 came from the Department of Public Health according to Mayor Dee Margo.

El Paso’s Stay Home, Work Safe order is still in effect and public health officials are encouraging residents to use face coverings when providing essential duties or tasks.

City officials urge El Paso residents to wear face masks when going outside to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mobil testing will be expanded and available to anyone presenting symptoms regardless of age or preexisting conditions, City officials said.

There have been 42 positive COVID-19 cases in healthcare facilities. City leaders are working with the healthcare facilities to implement more precautionary measures.

El Paso is embracing the governors order to reopen businesses by allowing non-essential businesses to reopen to a certain extent.

According to County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, retail stores will be allowed to reopen on Friday, however, they will be asked to have curbside service, no customers will be allowed in stores, and social distancing rules must continue to be followed.

“We have to balance the health issues with the economy opening, ” said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

El Paso’s 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information visit www.epstrong.org.

COVID-19 is spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them: