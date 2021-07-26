City of El Paso recorded 25 new COVID-19 deaths, 324 new cases last week

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths recorded from last week and 324 new positive cases.

Officials said all 25 patients had underlying health conditions. The death toll now stands at 2,709.

The total number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases is 445. Health leaders confirmed one of the new deaths are known to be breakthrough COVID-19 deaths, keeping the cumulative number of breakthrough deaths at 7.

On Monday, data recorded by the city showed 133,998 individuals have recovered from the virus, and 754 cases were reported to be active.

The epstrong.org database continues to be updated on a daily basis if you wish to review the day-to-day progress.

